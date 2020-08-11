Norman Eugene Hughes Norman Eugene Hughes, 88, of Blue Springs, MO (formerly of Independence, MO) passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Services will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery with visitation Tuesday, August 11 from 6 8pm and Funeral service Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00am with graveside service to follow. Norman was born on January 24, 1932 in Independence, MO to Noel and Lilly Hughes. Norman lived most of his life in Independence while raising his family with his late wife, Shirley Hughes. Norman was a proud member of The Ararat Shrine. He was in the greeters and jesters unit and was so proud to be involved in community events benefiting others. He stood tall and proud and was often called "the gentle giant." Norman enjoyed his career as an electrical parts salesperson but mostly enjoyed his time with his wife and family. He loved to golf although after each round he would say he "wasn't ever going to play again." His laughter was contagious and will be missed dearly. Norman took care of everyone. He was always the first to check in on someone, offer assistance of any kind and show his sincere love for those around him. He was a friend to anyone who knew him and will leave an amazing legacy behind. Survivors include Norman's children, Teresa (Mike) Jeffers of Independence, MO and Tim Hughes of Blue Springs, MO; five grandchildren, Erica Kimbler, Steve (Nicole) Jeffers, Kimberly Jeffers, Melissa Jeffers and Brendon Turley; and several nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and daughter Coleen Turley. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice for the compassion and care given to their loved one during Norman's final days. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to be made in Norman's name to The Shriners Hospital.