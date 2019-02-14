Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Norman Cates
Norman G. Cates

Norman Gerald Cates Norman Cates, 78 of Kansas City, passed away on February 12, 2019 Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and Rosary at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 17 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb 18 at Cur‚ of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS, with interment following in Mt Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Norman's favorite charity, (). Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Norman served in the Marine Corps, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two brothers, and five sisters. His is survived by his wife, Kay; three sons, Jeremy, Matt, and Chris; two daughters, Cheryl and Terry; five sisters, one brother and extended family. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2019
