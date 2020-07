Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman H. Minden 96, of Paola, died July 11th. Vis 3- 7pm Thursday at Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola, KS. Graveside Friday 10am Paola Cemetery. Arrangements Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola KS



