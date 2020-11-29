Norman Humphrey, Jr.
August 29, 1937 - November 25, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Norman Humphrey Jr, 83, of Independence, MO passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 following a courageous six-month battle with ALS. He was surrounded by members of his family. A private service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Independence, with burial following at Floral Hills Cemetery in Raytown, MO. A online stream of the service will be available at fccindepmo.org
. Norman, the son of Norman "Cotton" Humphrey and Marie Munday Humphrey, was born in Calhoun, MO, on August 29, 1937. As a young child, the family moved to his hometown of Macon, MO. He graduated from Macon High School in 1955 and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was awarded a Juris Doctor degree in 1962. As an ROTC cadet, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served a two-year tour of active duty with the Big Red One at Fort Riley, KS before retiring at the rank of Captain. While attending Mizzou, he met Linda Hostetter, whom he married 1959. They raised four children in Independence, Missouri. He practiced law in Independence for 35 years and was a founding partner at the law firm of Humphrey, Farrington, and McClain. He was active in the Independence community as President or Chairman of the following associations: Independence Host Lions Club, Independence Rotary Club, Eastern Jackson County Bar Association, Independence YMCA, Independence Board of Education, and Independence Regional Hospital Board. He was an avid reader and advocate for literacy, volunteered for nearly 20 years as a reading mentor at Procter Elementary School, and donated personalized reading books to students in the Independence School District. He was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Independence, where he served as Moderator of the Board, Elder, and Deacon; and continued to teach adult Sunday school until his ALS diagnosis. Throughout his life, he enjoyed numerous activities: fly fishing, photography, birdwatching, traveling, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and golf. Although an average golfer, he was quite proud of his four holes in one. After his ALS diagnosis, he received healthcare in his home from Ascend Hospice, Home Instead, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was especially grateful for the assistance by Jina and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son John David. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda; his son Curt and wife Sara, and grandchildren Brian, Scott, and Will, and great-grandchildren Henry and Hunter; his daughter Shannon and partner Joan, and grandchildren Jeremy, Claire, and Carly; his daughter Rachel and husband David, and grandchildren Michael, Emma, Kira, and Clayton; his sister Kathy Feldmiller and husband George; his sister-in-law Sharon Collins; cousin Marty Munday; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norman and Linda Humphrey Scholarship Fund with the Truman Heartland Community Foundation at 4200 Little Blue Parkway Ste. 340, Independence, MO 64057, or online at thcf.org
