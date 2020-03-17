|
Norman "Jerry" Jerome Neale Norman "Jerry" Jerome Neale, 79, died peacefully on Mar 10, 2020, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was attended by his wife of 58 years, Paula Lee Neale (Johnson). Norman was born Jan 11, 1941, to Earl and Sarah (Webb) Neale in Kansas City. He graduated from Center High School and Central Missouri State University, and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, attaining the rank of Specialist, 5th Class. He worked as a Marketing Representative and traveled throughout several midwestern and southern states. Norman enjoyed hunting, canoeing, woodworking, cooking with fire, bonding with stray cats and, most of all, just hanging out with his boys. He was an Eagle Scout and was active in scouting through his two sons, in whom he instilled a love for the splendor of nature. His unique sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Norman is survived by his wife, Paula Lee Neale (Johnson); two sons, Brian Troy Neale of Chicago, IL, and Russell Clifton Neale of Charlotte, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Cullen, Deirdre and Gwendolyn Neale. Within the family we Neales are somewhat notorious for our unfortunate timing. So somewhere, Norman is probably chuckling wryly that he died at the beginning of a pandemic. That being so, following cremation, the family plans a private graveside ceremony. We ask that friends and family remember Norman, the founder of the "Neale Wolf Pack," by throwing back your head and howling loudly. The Galoot would love that. The family wishes to thank Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion and care and suggest that any memorial contribution to their organization would be welcome.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020