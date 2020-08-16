Norman Joseph "Duffy" Dufresne Norman Joseph "Duffy" Dufresne, 96, died at home on July 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Norman was born on November 9, 1923 in Centerville, MN, the youngest of 12 children born to August and Roseanna (nee Charpentier) DuFresne. From the moment he saw a barnstormer airplane fly over the family farm, Norman knew he wanted to be a pilot. Norman served in the United States Air Force and as a fighter pilot flew over 100 missions in Korea and was awarded various medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his military career Norman worked for TWA and flew for 30 more years before retiring as a Captain in 1983, In 1952 Norman married JoAnn Houle of Forest Lake, MN. They moved to Kansas City and raised 5 children in the Northland. They were longtime members of St. Patrick's Parish where Norman enjoyed singing in the choir after his retirement. He loved music and played the organ in addition to singing. He imparted his love of music to his children and singing carols around the organ at Christmastime has been a longtime family tradition. While in retirement he enjoyed weekly breakfasts with the ROMEOs as well as monthly social gatherings with fellow organ players. He also loved working in his woodshop and created many projects for the home. Norman was kind and generous with all who knew him and had a lively spirit and sense of humor. He was a devoted family man and friend to many. He was always active and when not flying could be found working on his house, in the yard, in his workshop, and spending time playing with his children and grandchildren, as well as traveling. Norman is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, his parents and all his siblings. Norman is survived by his children Mark (Laura) DuFresne of Seattle, WA, Lynne DuFresne of Los Angeles, Lora (Dennis) Koontz of Kansas City, Bruce DuFresne of Kansas City and Jean DuFresne of Kansas City; as well as grandchildren Jesse (Tracey) Koontz of Kearney, Dylan (Misty) Koontz of Kansas City, and Tiffany Koontz of Kansas City; and great grandchildren Kaylee, James, Kady, and Colton. The family would like to thank Jean Stipek and family for their years of friendship, Kristi and the entire team at Kansas City Hospice, and many other friends and family for all their care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to a charity of choice
. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28 at 10am, Mass starting at 11am both at St. Patrick's Parish, burial at Resurrection Cemetery will take place after.