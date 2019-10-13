|
|
Norman Lee Kling Norm Kling, 86, of Stilwell, KS, passed away October 10, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11-12 pm, Tuesday, October 15th, with a funeral service at 12:00 pm all at Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Norm was born June 10, 1933 in Independence, MO to Ted and Clara Kling. He graduated from Wyandotte High School. Norm was a Corporal in the United States Army. He served his country from April 12, 1955 - May 4, 1953. Norm worked in many capacities, starting as a Shipping Clerk Operator and progressing to Regional Manager at Deluxe Check Printers. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Don, Ethel and Shirley. Norm is survived by his daughters, Connie Gandy (Ken) of Olathe, and Robin Stimec (James) of Overland Park; his grandchildren, John Gandy, Thomas Gandy, Jill O'Dea (Conor), and Joseph Stimec (Maddy) and one great-grandchild and another on the way. Fond memories and condolences for Norm may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019