Norman P. Gunderman Norman P. Gunderman, 84, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on January 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS, with a visitation immediately following. Norm was born June 19, 1935 in Kansas City, KS to Paul and Dorothy (Horseman) Gunderman. He was a proud graduate of the Wyandotte High School Class of 1953, and received an associates' degree from KCK Community College. He was the president and owner of Electrical & Magneto Service Co. for 43 years until his retirement in 1998. Norm was an active, longtime member of Zion Church where he served in numerous capacities including Council President. He was an avid fan of the Royals, Chiefs and his beloved KU Jayhawks. But his greatest love and accomplishment was his family, and for years he coached baseball, basketball and other sports, and never missed his children's games or activities. In his later years, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His was truly a life well lived. Norm is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marilyn (Fendorf) Gunderman, his brother Bill Gunderman of Kansas City, MO, his sister Marilyn Schuck of Palm Harbor, FL, son Randy (Susan) Gunderman of Overland Park, son Derron (Kelly) Gunderman of Overland Park, daughter Sheri (Todd) Gatton of Haviland, KS, grandchildren Bryan (Jill) and Brett (Ilena) Gunderman, Kayla, Caroline and Emily Gunderman, Colton and Ashton Gatton, and 8 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Honor Flight Kansas City. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020