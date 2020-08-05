1/1
Norris Wayne Oldvader
1931 - 2020
Norris Wayne Oldvader Norris Wayne Oldvader, 88, of Raytown, MO. passed away on August 2nd, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1931 on the family farm in Brunswick, Mo. He was the son of F.H. and Annie Fay (Hackley) Oldvader and attended school in Brunswick, MO. On May 27, 1951, he married Janette Veatch who survives him in death Mr. Oldvader was an employee of Whitaker Cable Corp. for 31 years. serving as corporate warehouse manager for 12 of those years. After retiring from Whitaker Cable, he became employed at St. Luke's Hospital serving as warehouse manager for another 7 years. He retired from St. Luke's in 1991. Mr. Oldvader was a baseball umpire and basketball official in the Kansas City area in the 1960's and 1970's. He was a lifelong Baptist and a charter member of Southview Baptist Church in Raytown. In addition to his wife Janette, he is survived by a son Kevin (wife Joy) of Kansas City and a grandson, JC Curfman. Also surviving is a brother, Roy Lee, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Debbie, parents, three sisters, one brother and an infant brother. Graveside services will be held at Saturday 11:00 AM at Floral Hills East Cemetery in Lee's Summit, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southview Baptist Church.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
