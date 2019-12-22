|
|
Nova Jean Lietzen On Thursday, December 19th, 2019, Nova Jean Lietzen, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 67 after a 12 month fight with ovarian cancer. Nova was born on September 29, 1952 in Kansas City, KS to Al and Maryellen Stone. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS, and worked as a mechanic for TWA/American Airlines for 38 years. On August 11, 1973 she married Timothy Edwin Lietzen. They had the privilege of parenting a son and three daughters; Max Fredrick, Emily Edwina, Tanya Dee Stallard and Jennifer Lee Stallard. Grandchildren include Jace, Ollie, Blake, Zoe, Zander and Ziva. She was preceded in death by her sister Vickie Smith and her parents Maryellen and Francis "Mac" McManamon, and Al Stone. Of that generation, she is survived by Robert Venard of Kansas City, Kansas. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years Tim, brothers Michael and Allen Stone of Kansas City, Kansas, sister Michelle Willyard of Buena Vista, Colorado, brother Frank Stone of Atlanta, Georgia, and sisters Martha Webb and Mary Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and more will miss her just as much as well. There will be a ceremony and a celebration of Nova's life at the home on Saturday, Dec 28 from 1 to 5 pm, please call or email ([email protected]) or Facebook or message for the address. We will miss her spirit, intelligence, toughness and love. To love and to be loved was the essence of her life.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019