Oddie Pauline Frick Oddie Pauline (Dillon) Frick, 89, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away November 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, November 11, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 12, at Providence Baptist Church, 12206 North Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64167. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church. Pauline was born May 9, 1930, in Kansas City, MO, one of eight children of William Ira and Ethel (Colley) Dillon. She was united in marriage to Glen Burton Frick on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2015, following 66 years together. She was also preceded in death by five siblings, Robert Dillon, Adrian Dillon, Faye Irvin, Fern Frick and Ralph Dillon. Survivors include her children and spouses, Gwendolyn and Jack Morris, Dennis and Donna Frick, Daniel and Becci Frick, Linda and Bob Artz, Stephen and Janet Frick; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a 12th due this month; brothers, Herman Dillon and Dean Dillon; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019