O.J. (John) McDonald, Jr. O. J. (John) McDonald, Jr., 73, of Stilwell, Kansas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 1, 2019. O.J. was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Most of all, the love and mutual devotion that he shared with his late wife, Marty, throughout their 27 years of marriage was inspirational. O. J. is survived by his son Trey McDonald and daughter-in-law Tammy, of Overland Park, KS; stepdaughters Kelly of Lawrence, KS; and Shelly of Katy, TX; and many loving grandchildren: Brooklyn, Quade, Carter, Stephanie, Darrin, Justin, Allison, Emily and extended family. In addition to Marty, O.J. was predeceased by his father, Oliver John, Sr., and mother, Mary Agnes Scheiner. O. J. loved cars, especially Corvettes. He was an avid car collector. A patriot, O.J. served his community as a police officer before working as a produce broker for 27 years retiring his distinguished career with C.H. Robinson. He spent his free time watching various sports games and shows on TV and dining out with his loved ones. He also enjoyed playing games of chance both in Las Vegas and at the Riverboats. Less well known, O.J. made regular donations to those less fortunate and in need. A special thank you to the incredible staff at Menorah Medical Center for their loving care and support during his final days. Visitation for O.J. will begin at 11:30am on Sunday, November 10, followed by an informal graveside service, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park KS 66210 In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in O.J.'s honor to: City Union Mission 1100 East 11th St. Kansas City, MO 64106 Cityunionmission.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019