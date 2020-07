Olayimika O. Sholaja 77, passed 7-3-2020 visitation 9-10am service 10am, July 18, 2020 at Second Missionary Baptist Church 5111 Harry S Truman Dr Grandview, MO 64030. Burial Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home



