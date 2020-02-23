|
|
Olive "May" Joslin Mrs. Olive May Joslin, affectionately called MiMi "the hugger" age 90, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. May was born in Seiling, Oklahoma to Loren and Elnora (Turner) McDaniel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Joslin; son, Donnie Joslin. May has enjoyed 37 years in the jewelry business in Overland Park, Kansas making friends and passing out hugs with her son Gary. Now includes May's granddaughter's Elicia and Jessica. May loved her family and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. May is survived by her son, Gary Joslin and wife Sarah; granddaughters, Elicia Joslin Pfannenstiel and husband Cameron Pfannenstiel, Jessica Orr and Ashley Joslin; great-grandchildren, Joslin and Jasper. MiMi will be loved and missed, Gary. Memorial service is 11:00AM Sunday, February 23, 2020 with 10:00AM visitation at Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020