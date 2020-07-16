1/
Olivia Ann Jansen
Olivia Ann Jansen Olivia Ann Jansen, 3 years old, gained her wings on July 10, 2020. Oliva was born December 22, 2016, the daughter of Whitney Purvis in Kansas City, KS. Olivia, like most three year olds, was very talkative, ambitious, and sometimes a little bossy with a cute lisp. Her radiant personality and beautiful blue eyes could light up a room. Olivia loved watching Peppa Pig, Blaze, Frozen, and Trolls. Her aunt Ashley would buy her oranges to eat at her house. Olivia would eat a couple and take the rest home for herself. Olivia is loved, cherished, and forever remembered by her mom, Whitney Purvis; sister, Lillian Jansen; aunt, Ashley (Melvin Pulley) Purvis; uncle, Brent Jansen; grandparents, Vickey Saindon, Howard Jansen II, and Elisabeth Jansen; great great grandparents, Howard Jansen I, The Goat, Grand Daddy Owl, Nanny, Nanna, GiGi, and GPA; and many other family members and friends. She is joined now in heaven with her Grandpa Jason Purvis and Uncle Bruce Saindon. A visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with a graveside service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery, 2301 S 34th St. Kansas City, KS, 66106. The family asks that you please respect social distancing and wear masks.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
