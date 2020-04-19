|
Omar J. Robinson, DDS Omar J (Bud) Robinson, DDS, passed away at his residence with Care Haven Homes in Leawood, KS. on April 4, 2020 at age 95. He was the youngest of six children born to Lester Alpheus and Mabel Erial Robinson on June 28, 1924, in the small farming community of Metz, MO. Following high school graduation in 1942, he moved to K.C. after receiving a short term scholarship from K.C. Business College. He then began his first job at the K.C. Quartermaster Depot. In January, 1943, he entered the armed forces and received training in the 86th Black Hawk Infantry Division, the Army Air Force in Oklahoma City, and special training with the Army Medical Corp. He then served in the Army Medical Corps in France and Germany and participated in the Rhineland Campaign, receiving the European, African, Middle Eastern Ribbon with one Bronze Star. After 39 months service, he returned home and was honorably discharged as a Technical Sargent. Following military service, Bud made two significant decisions that would direct the course of his life. He returned to the Linwood Methodist Church and, as a new member of the Criterion Sunday School class, he met the love of his life, Janet M. Thomas. They were married July 1, 1949 in Janet's childhood home. At the same time, he decided to pursue higher education in health care. In 1952 he graduated from Kansas City-Western Dental College (now UMKC Dental School) with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. While in school, Omar continued to work part time at his former job and at the main Post Office during holidays and summer. During this season of life, he continued his adventures in sports, and played a few years of baseball in the Jayhawk, Heart of America and All Service leagues. He began his general dentistry practice in the Country Club Plaza, later moving to the Brookside area. At the same time, he received an appointment as an assistant professor and joined the teaching staff part time at the UMKC School of Dentistry. After teaching for eight years, he resigned to devote full time to the private practice. Omar spent much time and energy educating his patients in good dental hygiene. He was the proverbial "Floss Boss!" Janet and Bud started their family life as residents in Prairie Village, KS where they were blessed with four beautiful children. They placed their church membership with the Broadway United Methodist Church in the Waldo area and became active in the life and ministries of the church for more than 40 years. Omar spent many years delighting in his children's and grandchildren's various school and sporting activities. In middle years he developed a passion for running and exercise. He had a running regimen for more than 35 years and at the age of 45, he took up racquet ball and often played at the Senior B level, participating in Kansas State Tournaments of the US Racquet Ball Association. He and Janet, along with various family members, made annual winter trips to snow ski in Colorado. Following his retirement from dentistry, Omar entered what became his second vocation, tutoring students in the Shawnee Mission School District for more than 25 years through their Volunteer Program. His interaction with the students brought him great delight. Dad was a quiet man of deep Christian faith and personal integrity who gave his best to strengthen his community and encourage those who would come after him. We are blessed. Omar is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet M. Robinson, his parents, his brother, Ellis D. (Mike) Robinson; sisters, Madeline Wheeler, Ruth Broadhurst, Imogene Hagan, Eloise Businger. He is survived by his children, Deborah J (Tom) Reed, Overland Park, KS; Gary M (Donna) Robinson, Redmond, OR; Paula J (Jack) Pisano, LaCygne, KS; Dana L (Vern) Jennings, Lake Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. The family wishes to thank Care Haven Homes and their wonderful staff for loving Dad and our family so well. Thank you also to caring neighbors and medical professionals with whom Dad enjoyed enriching relationships for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to City Union Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020