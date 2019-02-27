Kansas City Star Obituaries
Opal Gertrude "Trudy" Sharp

Opal Gertrude "Trudy" Sharp Obituary
Opal"Trudy"Gertrude Sharp Opal Gertrude "Trudy" Sharp, 98, of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away February 17, 2019. Trudy was born October 9, 1920 in Miller City, Illinois to Martha and Charles Whitaker. She was married to Harry Sharp for 61 years until his passing in 2001. She lived most of her life in Mission, Kansas and spent her retirement years in Sun City, Arizona. Trudy was very active in the Southminister Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed cooking and hosting church events. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Red Hatters, PEO and other social groups. She also enjoyed playing bridge, bingo and many craft projects. She is known for her ability to interact with others and had a great sense of humor. She often entertained quests at dinner and was particularly fond of watching OU, KU and other sports on TV. She is survived by her son, Gary and wife, Catherine of Edmond, OK, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be 2 pm March 2, 2019 at Touchmark Senior Center at 2801 Shortgrass Road, Edmond, OK. 73003. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
