Opal Lee Ameel Opal Lee Ameel of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis Ameel; her parents, Joseph and Myrtle Gregory; her grandson Curt Jonsson; and her siblings, Clarence Gregory, Claude Gregory, Albert Gregory, and Bernice Smiroldo. She is survived by her children, Lewis (Jane) Ameel, Carolyn Jonsson, Mark (Chesta) Ameel, and Craig Ameel; her grandchildren, Megan Dobson, Derik (Brooke) Jonsson, Matthew Ameel, Michael Ameel, Mari Ameel, and Sara Novak; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Aidan, Isaac, and Adrian; and her daughters-in-law Cheri Bailey and Rita Novak. Opal was a remarkably generous woman who belonged to St. Patrick Catholic Church and constantly volunteered her time and talents to assist the church wherever she might be needed. Her volunteering efforts combined with her knitting hobby to create afghan blankets she donated to soldiers. It is because of this legacy of selflessness that Opal acquired the reputation of a volunteer extraordinaire. Opal genuinely loved people and belonged to the Red Hat Society where she made many friends and memories over the years. Contributions in Opal's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

