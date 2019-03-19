|
|
Opal Morine Ireland Opal Morine Ireland, age 88, of Overbrook, KS, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Brookside Manor, Overbrook. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Family will greet friends for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church and sent in c/o Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2019