Orian Everett Decker Orian Everett Decker, 96, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Betty Decker. He is survived by his son, Wesley Decker; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Lainie Decker, and his two grandsons, Isaac and Gabriel. He served in the U.S. Air Force with honors in World War II. After the war, Orian applied his logistics experience to his lifelong career at Ford Motor Company. He was a dedicated member and officer of the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, MO. Those who knew him have been forever touched by his sense of duty, intelligence, honesty, kindness and humor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019