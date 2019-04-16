Orin L. Moats III Orin L. Moats III (Big O), 39, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. Orin is survived by his parents, Orin L. Moats Jr. and Maureen Moats of Stilwell, KS; sister, Ashley Moats Murley and her husband Ryan and their children Taryn and Graham of Purcellville, VA; his aunts Evelyn Moats Munger of Phoenix, AZ; Donna Callahan of Gardner, KS; Kathleen Stright of Libby, MT; Ellen Lentz of Charlotte, NC; and Denise Biggs of Charlotte, NC; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Orin Lloyd Moats and Georgia Moats; Donald and Elizabeth Callahan; and his aunt, Marilyn Moats Kennedy. Born in Overland Park, KS, on April 4, 1980, he attended Blue Valley High School, graduating in 1998. At University of Colorado, he earned a BS in Information Technology in 2003. He attended Avila University, graduating with an MS in Accounting in 2010. After graduation from University of Colorado, Orin worked as a server at Lidia's, Kansas City, and Tavern at Mission Farms. Beginning in 2014, he was working at Moats and Company CPAs as a tax accountant. Orin's first love was his friends and family. Beyond that, he loved cinema, cooking, and sports. Orin was a Colorado Buffalo with a love for the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs but above all, he was most passionate about Jayhawk basketball. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Children's Mercy Hospital (https://www.childrensmercy.org/).

