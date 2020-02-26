|
Orma McMurray Luckey Orma McMurray Luckey, age 84, formerly of Chattanooga, TN, and Fort Oglethorpe, GA, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, in Olathe, KS. Orma was loving, generous, smart, and funny, with a life that started in Chattanooga and led her to Atlanta, New York City, Fort Oglethorpe, and then Olathe. She was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Vella McMurray, her siblings Ralph McMurray, John McMurray, and Cleo Chambers, and her former husband William Luckey. She is survived by her sons Scott (Pamela) Luckey and Philip Luckey, granddaughters Abigail Ribbing, Heather Smith, and Amber Makovec, nephew Mitchell Chambers, and many cousins and other family members. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. (family only from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and on Thursday, February 27, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home on Ashland Terrace in Red Bank, TN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Coulter Chapel of Lane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chattanooga Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Lenexa, KS location of Good Shepherd Hospice (goodshepherdhospice.com/donations). Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020