Orval Shinn 72, passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Funeral services: 10:30 A.M., Aug. 22, First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial with military honors: Turkey Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Friday evening at the Cheney Witt Chapel.



