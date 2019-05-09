Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Orville Thomas Levengood Obituary
Orville Thomas Levengood Orville Thomas Levengood, 96 of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 7, 2019. Orville was born on March 27, 1923 in Midway, MO. He grew up on a farm in Lewistown, MO and later served in the Navy during WWII. He attended radio school in Kansas City then took a job with TWA where he worked as a flight simulator technician until his retirement in 1982. Orville enjoyed retirement with his wife Ruth, traveling and spending time with his granddaughters Danielle and Melody. Orville is survived by his children Suzanne and John; and his grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 9:30am followed by a Funeral Service at 9:30am on Saturday, May 11 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019
