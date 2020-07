Oscar E. Williams Jr. 32, passed away July 2, 2020. Funeral services: July 18, noon, Highland M.B.C. 2621 Benton Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64127. Visitation: 10a.m.-noon. Private Disposition. Arr: Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services



