Oscar R. Klein Jr. Oscar Roy Klein Jr. (92) of Leawood, KS, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Oscar was born to Oscar R. and Josephine (Bliesner) Klein on June 4, 1927 in Osawatomie, KS. His family moved to Topeka when he was two years old. He attended East Topeka Junior High and then graduated from Topeka High School in 1945. He is a World War II, veteran having joined the U.S. Navy when he was still 17 years old. He served on the USS Surfbird and the USS Endicott, a destroyer minesweeper, that swept the Seas around China and Japan at the end of the war as a Petty Officer 3rd Class. He used to say that even though the war was over he still had a dangerous duty. After returning home, he entered college and graduated from Washburn University - AB '49 Math Master in Topeka, KS in 1949. Oscar married Betty F. Nichols on April 16, 1949 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before Betty's passing in October 2014. After graduating from Washburn they moved to Michigan, where Oscar obtained his Master's degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Michigan in 1951. They lived in the Kansas City area since 1951 and at home in Leawood since 1966. They had four children: David, Thomas, William and Cynthia. Upon graduation, Oscar had two job offers, after phone interviews, and they moved back to Kansas City, where Oscar joined Business Men's Assurance Company of America (BMA). Oscar passed his actuarial exams by taking them two and three at a time, where most people struggle getting through them individually. Oscar rose through the ranks over the years at BMA becoming Executive Vice President - Chief Actuary and ultimately Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer of BMA and BMA Corp. - the parent company. He also served on the board of directors of BMA and Mercantile Bank. He retired after over 39 years in 1990. He was also a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries until the time of his death. Oscar and Betty traveled extensively, for business, and later for pleasure, across the U.S. to all 50 states, including many trips to Hawaii, Europe, Australia and beyond. He also cared for Betty's 182 year old family farm and had been there working and mowing earlier this month. Oscar loved the outdoors and family vacations often consisted of camping, trout fishing, boating and waterskiing and snow skiing, which he did even at 82 years of age!! He was an avid golfer and was a member of Indian Hills Country Club from 1970 until his death and was planning to hit the links again this spring. He also had a great passion for hunting, whether for pheasant and quail in Kansas or goose and duck hunting in Missouri. Oscar loved to follow sports, especially KU, the Royals and Chiefs. He was an original and continuous season ticket holder of the Kansas City Chief's and was named the KSHB VIP of the Chief's Parade after the Chief's Super Bowl win in February. Everything he did was for his family and his family meant everything to him, as did he, to all of his family, especially his kids who can only try to follow in his footsteps!! He will be deeply missed. Oscar is survived by his children, David (Sharon) Klein of Overland Park, KS; Thomas (Kathy) Klein of Silver Lake, KS; William (Donna) Klein of Leawood, KS; and Cynthia Klein of Leawood, KS. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason) Coon of Overland Park, KS; Theresa (Doug) Hurd of Ft. Scott, KS; Joshua Klein of Silver Lake, KS; Shannon (Matthew) Bergmann of Silver Lake, KS; Sara (Brandon) Shepherd of Topeka, KS; Melissa (Brian) Sanborn of Leawood, KS; Nathan Klein of Leawood, KS. Great grandchildren: Ella and Lathen Coon; Elsie Hurd; Grady, Hagen and Brynn Bergmann; and Jaxton and Jerek Ross, and Haven Shepherd. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a family only funeral service will be held at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, but will have live streaming, at www.johnsoncountychapel.com where a link is included in Oscar's obituary page, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with burial immediately following. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be sent to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 or to a charity of their choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.