Oscar Roy Kleindolph Mr. Oscar Roy Kleindolph, age 78, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1941 in Muscatine, Iowa, to Oscar Forrest Kleindolph and Dorothy Ann Mahaffey Kleindolph. Mr. Kleindolph graduated from Western New Mexico University receiving his Bachelor's degree and his Master's degree. He worked for the Shawnee Mission School District as a high school counselor and coach for over 20 years. Following his retirement there, he moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed snow skiing. He also enjoyed making wine for over 30 years. Mr. Kleindolph was preceded in death by his father Oscar Forrest Kleindolph and mother Dorothy Ann Mahaffey Kleindolph; and sister Bonnie Walker. Mr. Kleindolph is survived by his life partner Elsie Green of Niceville, Florida; one son Derek Don Kleindolph and wife Rain of Oregon; one daughter Shelby Wren Williams and husband Perry locally in Kansas; two brothers Tom Kleindolph of Texas and Jim Kleindolph of Iowa; one sister Janet Kleindolph Reynolds of Iowa; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Grand Street Cafe, Lenexa, KS from 3-7pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 27, 2019