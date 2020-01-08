Kansas City Star Obituaries
Othei Packard Davidson

Othei Packard Davidson Obituary
Othei Packard Davidson Othei Packard Davidson, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Davidson; children, Kathy (Frank) Chepeck and Kenny (Tammy) Davidson; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Kay Kraus and her parents, Ira C. and Doris Packard of Ogden, Utah. Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint, 5609 Norfleet Rd, Kansas City, MO. Family will meet with friends from 10-11am. Services to follow. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at 1pm. Condolences may be shared at www.langsfordfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
