Otis Bryan England Otis England, deacon, veteran, retired bureaucrat, social activist and unapologetic liberal died November 30 th at Kansas City Hospice House after a short but courageous battle with his third bout of cancer. He was a resident of Independence, MO at the time of his death. Celebration of Life services for Bryan will be at 10:30 AM on December 28, 2019 at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials be made to a cause near and dear to Bryan's heart, Moms Demand Action. Donations in his name can be made at https://support.momsdemandaction.org/give/263838/#!/donation/checkout For the full obituary please go to www.kccremation.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019