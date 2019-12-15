Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis England

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis England Obituary
Otis Bryan England Otis England, deacon, veteran, retired bureaucrat, social activist and unapologetic liberal died November 30 th at Kansas City Hospice House after a short but courageous battle with his third bout of cancer. He was a resident of Independence, MO at the time of his death. Celebration of Life services for Bryan will be at 10:30 AM on December 28, 2019 at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials be made to a cause near and dear to Bryan's heart, Moms Demand Action. Donations in his name can be made at https://support.momsdemandaction.org/give/263838/#!/donation/checkout For the full obituary please go to www.kccremation.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -