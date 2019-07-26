|
Otis Gipson Otis Gipson, 88, of Mission, KS passed away on July 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Otis was born the son of Frank and Lilly Gipson on September 27, 1930. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James and Melvin Gipson; and sister, Opal Henderson. He is survived by his sons, Ray and Frank Gipson; daughters, Jan Elam, Cindy Gipson-Hillhouse and Linda Petrie; grandchildren, Dallas, Jenni, Sami, Chris and Madison; and one great grandchild, Nala. Please visit Otis' memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 26, 2019