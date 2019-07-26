Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Gipson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Gipson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis Gipson Obituary
Otis Gipson Otis Gipson, 88, of Mission, KS passed away on July 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Otis was born the son of Frank and Lilly Gipson on September 27, 1930. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James and Melvin Gipson; and sister, Opal Henderson. He is survived by his sons, Ray and Frank Gipson; daughters, Jan Elam, Cindy Gipson-Hillhouse and Linda Petrie; grandchildren, Dallas, Jenni, Sami, Chris and Madison; and one great grandchild, Nala. Please visit Otis' memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now