Ottis Alton McCarthy Ottis Alton McCarthy, 64, of Eureka, Kansas, passed away on July 31, at his home in Prairie Village, Kansas. Known by most as Al, he felt blessed to be born in Chicago, Illinois, at Columbus Hospital's Mother Caprini Center, which was a Catholic Pilgrimage site honoring Saint Caprini. Al was raised in Eureka and Wichita Kansas, where he became a well-loved member of the community and an active member of Sacred Heart Church as altar server for nearly 45 years. He helped care for his mother in her last years at their Eureka home, and later created a much cherished life of independence in his own apartment in the Prairie Village, Kenilworth community. Al lived with drive and passion for all that interested him. He made friends with a gregarious and genuine caring style most of his life, and had confidence in his special gift of spiritual awareness. His understanding and deeply rooted faith in the Catholic Church was a central focus of his life and blessed him with many special friendships, support and connections within the Church. He was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved attending weekly bingo, dominos, cookouts and Friday night live band with the people of his community. He appreciated the incredible friends he developed throughout the years with those who worked with him to fulfill his daily interests and passions for collecting, cooking, painting, movie watching and bowling. Without question, his greatest love was enjoying his family, both living and deceased, throughout his life. He filled the everyday moments and special occasions with his generosity, storytelling, and mischief, always bringing the family beautiful memories and an unforgettable chuckle that will be cherished forever. He will be greatly missed by his family and all of those whose lives he touched. Survivors include his sister Paula (Dr. Larry) Hollenbeck, nephew Dr. Brian (Emily) Hollenbeck, nieces Megan (Waylon) Arndt, Bridget (Eric) Rolfe, Claire (Brad) Wolfe, and Madeline Hollenbeck; brother Timothy (Tammie) McCarthy and nephew Thomas (Cheryl) McCarthy, uncle Michael (Judy) Sutton. as well as may great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Dianne Sutton McCarthy, his grandparents Ottis Alton and Neva Sutton, Pauline and Roy Dinkle, James and Helen McCarthy, and uncles Charles McCarthy A visitation will be held at 9:00 on Tuesday August 6th at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie village, KS with service to follow at 10:00 am. Details can be found at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019