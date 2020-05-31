Otto Pavelcik
Otto Pavelcik Otto Pavelcik, 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation wil be from 10:30-11:30 AM with Funeral Mass starting at 11:30 AM Friday, June 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd, Overland Park, KS 66212. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation. Otto was born August 19, 1931, in Racine, WI. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps. Otto was a Safety Consultant for Liberty Mutual Insurance for 32 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Otto was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane Pavelcik and his parents Joe and Mary Pavelcik. He is survived by his sons; Joe (Carrie), John (Denise), Tom, Bill, grandsons; Jace, Devon, and Peyton. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
