Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
Ouida Nell Doss


1921 - 2019
Ouida Nell Doss Obituary
Ouida Nell Doss Ouida Nell Doss, 97, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1921 in Dallas, TX. Ouida is preceded in death by her husband, H. David Doss; parents James Harvey and Sophronia Isabelle (Vaughn) Strange; and her sister, Marsha Edmondson. Ouida is survived by her children Jo Ellen Neill, Steve Doss, Terry J. Doss, Rebecca Wilhelmi, and Amy Eslinger. Visitation and service at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday 11 am. Full obit at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019
