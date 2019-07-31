Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ozetta Elley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ozetta Mae Elley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ozetta Mae Elley Obituary
Ozetta Mae Elley Ozetta Mae Elley, 99, of Tonganoxie (formerly KCK) died July 28, 2019. Visitation will be 10am on Mon. Aug. 5, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK. Funeral at 11am. Interment: Highland Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Elley, and son William Elley. She is survived by her daughter Donna Bosley (Richard) of Tonganoxie and daughter in law Bridget Elley of Buckner. Full obituary at www.highlandparkfh.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ozetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now