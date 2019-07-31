|
Ozetta Mae Elley Ozetta Mae Elley, 99, of Tonganoxie (formerly KCK) died July 28, 2019. Visitation will be 10am on Mon. Aug. 5, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK. Funeral at 11am. Interment: Highland Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Elley, and son William Elley. She is survived by her daughter Donna Bosley (Richard) of Tonganoxie and daughter in law Bridget Elley of Buckner. Full obituary at www.highlandparkfh.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019