P. Michael Hogan Paul Michael Hogan, 73, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on August 26, 2019. He was born to James Devern Hogan and Marie Therese (Collier) Hogan. Mike was the first of seven children, Mary, Jim, Don, Anne, Thomas, Nancy (deceased) and was raised with cousin, Martha Sexton Meek (deceased.) He graduated from Redemptorist School, Lillis High School, and Rockhurst University. He served in the Navy. He was employed at Trans World Airlines, Internal Revenue Service, and AT&T. Mike is survived by his wife, Mary (Kies) Hogan, Jeremy, Sarah, Rachel, Leah, Kayla; and Dana and Shannon, from his first marriage to Sharon (Baker,) and grandchildren. A private memorial service and interment will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville to take place at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019