Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paisley's life story with friends and family

Share Paisley's life story with friends and family

Paisley Ray Jones Paisley Ray Jones, infant daughter of Mitchell Jones and Allison Blackmon, passed away June 5, 2020. Private family service: Lindley FH, Chillicothe, MO, June 9, 1 p.m. Private family inurnment: later date, Mt. Olive Cem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store