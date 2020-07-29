Pamela Ann Heflin Pamela Ann Heflin, age 69, of Richmond, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Liberty Hospital. Pam was born and raised in Orrick, Missouri, the daughter of Euel and Blanche (Tucker) Woods. Pam worked for Wilcox Electric Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, for several years where she assembled electronics. From there, she worked for and retired from Lear Corporation. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, son Jason Heflin, five sisters; Myra O'Dell, Marilyn Greer, Carol Keegan, Linda Nail, Sharon Wesley, nephew Mike Keegan, and niece Gayle Nicoli. She is survived by her grandson, Carter Alan Heflin and several nieces ,nephews, and many friends. Pam was loved dearly by all who knew her. She requested that there be no visitation and wanted a private graveside service. The family will honor those wishes and be with her when she is laid to rest next to her beloved son Jason. Pam requested memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA. Arrangements by:Gowing funeral home, Orrick, MO.



