1/1
Pamela Ann Heflin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Ann Heflin Pamela Ann Heflin, age 69, of Richmond, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Liberty Hospital. Pam was born and raised in Orrick, Missouri, the daughter of Euel and Blanche (Tucker) Woods. Pam worked for Wilcox Electric Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, for several years where she assembled electronics. From there, she worked for and retired from Lear Corporation. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, son Jason Heflin, five sisters; Myra O'Dell, Marilyn Greer, Carol Keegan, Linda Nail, Sharon Wesley, nephew Mike Keegan, and niece Gayle Nicoli. She is survived by her grandson, Carter Alan Heflin and several nieces ,nephews, and many friends. Pam was loved dearly by all who knew her. She requested that there be no visitation and wanted a private graveside service. The family will honor those wishes and be with her when she is laid to rest next to her beloved son Jason. Pam requested memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA. Arrangements by:Gowing funeral home, Orrick, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gowing Funeral Home
202 Adams St
Orrick, MO 64077
(816) 770-3331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved