Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family

Pamela Ann Colletti Pamela Colletti 70, Lenexa KS passed away June 7, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm Fri. June 12, 2020 Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. Masks Required Please.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store