Pamela F. Koscielny Pamela F. Koscielny, 68, of Overland Park, KS passed away August 1, 2019 at her home. Pamela was born February 15, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO to the late Harold A. and Laura B. Sampson. She was married to Kenneth Koscielny on December 10, 1983 in Overland Park by Rev. Dan Muter. Pamela was employed by Southwestern Bell for 30 years, retiring in August 1999. She is survived by husband, Kenneth; brother, Eric Sampson; two stepdaughters, Kristy McKechnie and Tracy Connealy; five step-grandchildren, Joel, Carly, Austin, Jackson and Nathan and great aunt to Noah, Chloe and Trey. Her visitation will begin at 11am with a funeral service at 12pm, Monday, August 5th at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road Kansas City, MO 64137. Online condolences may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019