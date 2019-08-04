Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Koscielny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela F. Koscielny


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela F. Koscielny Obituary
Pamela F. Koscielny Pamela F. Koscielny, 68, of Overland Park, KS passed away August 1, 2019 at her home. Pamela was born February 15, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO to the late Harold A. and Laura B. Sampson. She was married to Kenneth Koscielny on December 10, 1983 in Overland Park by Rev. Dan Muter. Pamela was employed by Southwestern Bell for 30 years, retiring in August 1999. She is survived by husband, Kenneth; brother, Eric Sampson; two stepdaughters, Kristy McKechnie and Tracy Connealy; five step-grandchildren, Joel, Carly, Austin, Jackson and Nathan and great aunt to Noah, Chloe and Trey. Her visitation will begin at 11am with a funeral service at 12pm, Monday, August 5th at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road Kansas City, MO 64137. Online condolences may be left at mcgilleyhoge.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now