Pamela Gail (Mickan) Williams Pamela G. Williams, 62 of Lee's Summit, Mo. passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Sunday April 7, 2019. Services will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10:00am with Funeral service following at 12:00pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to Veterans Community Project. Pam was born on August 6, 1956 in Granite City, Illinois, and moved to Annapolis, Missouri in the fifth grade where she stayed until graduating high school. Pam is survived by her husband David, who loved her unconditionally for 43 years. Their whirlwind love affair began in 1975. Pam lived a wonderful and adventurous life while David served in the US Marine Corps for 20 years. They found their home in Lee's Summit, Missouri where they raised two children, Ryan 40, and Sarah, 29. They found joy in being with their three grandchildren and spending time with their family. She was preceded in death by her father James G. Mickan. Survivors include her son Ryan (Devon) Williams of Kirksville, Mo. Daughter Sarah (Aaron) Roberts of Lee's Summit, Mo, 3 grandchildren Reese, Ella and Grant. Mother Barbara Mickan of Hogan, Mo, brothers Mike (Linda) Mickan, and Jamie Mickan both of Hogan, Mo as well as many nieces and nephews.

