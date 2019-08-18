|
Pamela J. Popple Pamela Jeanne McLaughlin Popple of Olathe, KS, passed away August 2, at Olathe Medical Center. She was born to the late Jeanne and Donal McLaughlin on January 24, 1951 in Kansas City, MO and grew up with older sister, Robin and brother, Roger in a large and loving extended family. Pamela graduated from Oak Park High School in 1969 and received an Associates in Accounting from Johnson County Community College. Most of her career was spent in the field of insurance auditing. Pamela relocated to Texas after high school, where she met Charles (Chuck) Popple. They were married on July 25, 1971 and a year later welcomed their daughter, Emily Christine, on August 23, 1972. In 1977 they relocated to the Kansas City area. A gentle soul, Pam loved birds, butterflies and cats, and enjoyed crafts, particularly making greeting cards, and quilting. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and was an active member of the Blue Valley Quilters' Guild. She excelled at playing cards and many other games with family and friends. Pamela loved dressing up at Halloween; she also loved the Renaissance Faire and other local festivals. Pamela is survived by her daughter and best friend, Emily Wilhite, and will be sorely missed by a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to KC Pet Project. Everyone is invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at the Overland Park Arboretum on Sunday, September 8th from 12-4. (Arr. White Chapel 816-596-6718)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019