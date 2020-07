Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela L. Mayfield 61, died July 2, 2020. Funeral: July 18, 11 am, Christian Tabernacle Church of God In Christ. Interment XII Gates Mem. Gardens. Visit: 9am-10:45am at the church. Services will be live streamed Facebook/You Tube.



