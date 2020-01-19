Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Missouri State Veterans Cemetery
Higginsville, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela "Penny" Romano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela "Penny" Romano Obituary
Pamela "Penny" Romano Penny Renne "Penny" Romano, 73, of Independence, MO passed away January 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Independence, MO. Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Penny was born January 12, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to Harvey and Helen Raffie, where she was raised and still has family members. She is survived by her loving husband, Nick Romano. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -