Pamela "Penny" Romano Penny Renne "Penny" Romano, 73, of Independence, MO passed away January 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Independence, MO. Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Penny was born January 12, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to Harvey and Helen Raffie, where she was raised and still has family members. She is survived by her loving husband, Nick Romano. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020