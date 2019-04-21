|
Pamela S. Hamilton Pamela S. Hamilton was born May 7, 1970 in Altus, Oklahoma. She died April 14, 2019 in Independence, MO. Pam is survived by her mother and stepdad: Fred and Lynda Miller; her brother and his wife: James and Debbie Whedbee; and many other family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019