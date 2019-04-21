Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela S. Hamilton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela S. Hamilton Obituary
Pamela S. Hamilton Pamela S. Hamilton was born May 7, 1970 in Altus, Oklahoma. She died April 14, 2019 in Independence, MO. Pam is survived by her mother and stepdad: Fred and Lynda Miller; her brother and his wife: James and Debbie Whedbee; and many other family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now