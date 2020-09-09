1/
Pamela Woods Morrow
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Woods Morrow Pamela Woods Morrow died peacefully on August 14, 2020. She was born June 3, 1952 in Claremore Oklahoma to O. Harry Woods and Janice Woods. She graduated from Oklahoma University with a BS in Psychology. She had 2 step children, Sherri Lynch and Bobby Morrow. She was a kind and gentle stepmother who loved her husband, Clifford, with all her heart. She volunteered at ARC on North Oak Trafficway. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Woods, of Bartlesville, OK; sister, Kay Boyer of Tulsa, OK; and parents, O. H. Woods and Janice Woods. Survivors include her husband, Clifford Morrow, Of Gladstone, MO; stepdaughter, Sherry Lynch, of Platte City, MO; stepson, Bobby Morrow and wife, Candice, of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Cheyann Harvey and husband, Scott, of Maryville, MO; Sarah Powell and husband, Dallas, of Augusta, GA; and Dillon, Ryan and Owen Morrow of Tulsa, OK; and great granddaughter, Olianna Avery Powell, of Augusta, GA. She also leaves behind her loving TRIBE: Teresa Noah, Tammy Nelson, Joyce Vogt, Diane Franklin and Susan Barnard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors or ASPCA. The family would like to thank NorthCare Hospice, their neighbors on North Walnut and extended family. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved