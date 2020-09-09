Pamela Woods Morrow Pamela Woods Morrow died peacefully on August 14, 2020. She was born June 3, 1952 in Claremore Oklahoma to O. Harry Woods and Janice Woods. She graduated from Oklahoma University with a BS in Psychology. She had 2 step children, Sherri Lynch and Bobby Morrow. She was a kind and gentle stepmother who loved her husband, Clifford, with all her heart. She volunteered at ARC on North Oak Trafficway. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Woods, of Bartlesville, OK; sister, Kay Boyer of Tulsa, OK; and parents, O. H. Woods and Janice Woods. Survivors include her husband, Clifford Morrow, Of Gladstone, MO; stepdaughter, Sherry Lynch, of Platte City, MO; stepson, Bobby Morrow and wife, Candice, of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Cheyann Harvey and husband, Scott, of Maryville, MO; Sarah Powell and husband, Dallas, of Augusta, GA; and Dillon, Ryan and Owen Morrow of Tulsa, OK; and great granddaughter, Olianna Avery Powell, of Augusta, GA. She also leaves behind her loving TRIBE: Teresa Noah, Tammy Nelson, Joyce Vogt, Diane Franklin and Susan Barnard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors
or ASPCA. The family would like to thank NorthCare Hospice, their neighbors on North Walnut and extended family. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119.