Pat Dressler Lucille Malone Story (Patricia) Dressler. Pat died peacefully at her memory care facility in Overland Park, KS, May 21, 2019. She was 96 at the time of her death. She was born in Kansas City, MO, on January 30, 1923, the only child of Joseph H. Story, Jr. and Lucille R. Malone. She graduated from Paseo High School in 1941 and enrolled in the Metropolitan Junior College in Kansas City, but left before graduating to become a "Rosie the Riveter" working at the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company on Bannister Road where World War II aircraft engines were being built. During WWII she began corresponding with Earl A. "Hap" Dressler of Belleville, IL, whom she married January 18, 1946, after he completed his WWII military service. They raised two children, Michael and Nancy. Pat was happy to stay at home while the children were in school. Later she worked as a Kelly Girl temp then as a seasonal IRS Tax Examiner at the IRS Service Center on Bannister Road. Pat joined All Saints' Episcopal Church just after its founding in the 1950's and remained a member through its dissolution and merger with St. Peter. She had a lifelong love of singing and bridge which she played into her 80's eventually outliving all of her bridge partners. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1989 and continued to live at home until dementia and macular degeneration forced her into a memory care facility in March, 2018. She is survived by her son, Michael G. Dressler (Lisa) of Bay City, OR, and her daughter, Nancy D. Waters (Paul) of Overland Park, KS; her 3 grandchildren, Thomas and Molly Dressler, and Andrew Waters (Melanie) and 4 great-grandchildren, Christian, Colby, Caitlyn and Cayla Waters. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at St. Peter & All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 E. Red Bridge, Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Church.



