White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Pat Flenker
Pat Flenker Pat Flenker, 81 of Kansas City, MO passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1938 the daughter of Michael and Minnie (Wiggins) Babicki. Survivors include her twin sister, Theresa Hamilton; sister, Judy Fields; four grandchildren; and a nephew, Dennis Hamilton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil L. Flenker; and infant daughter, Lorene Flenker; and a son, Mike Flenker. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery; KCMO. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019
