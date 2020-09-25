Patsy (Pat) Joyce Kahrs Parr was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 19, 1940. She passed away peacefully from lung cancer at her residence in Overland Park, Kansas on September 23, 2020. Her parents were William A. Kahrs and Ruth Merle (Momo) Kahrs of Wichita, Kansas. Pat was confirmed a Christian in 1951 at College Hill United Methodist Church. She graduated in 1958 from East High School in Wichita. She earned her BA in Home Economics from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, in 1962. She was a proud lifetime member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, active with the local chapter and attending many conferences and social events throughout her life. She looked forward to networking and fundraising and was never shy about introducing herself to fellow Gamma Phi alums. In addition, she was always a consummate nutritionist, crafter, interior designer and mentor in fashion, ceramics, and textiles.

Pat married David W. Parr in 1962 who was had a career in the Air Force. Due to his career, they traveling often and after leaving Wichita, they also resided in Missouri, California, North Dakota, Ramstein Germany and South Dakota. They had two children and 5 grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and her many lifelong friends, with whom she shared great memories over good food and wine. She was a devoted and lifelong Republican.

Pat's career was highlighted with many great opportunities to teach and mentor. She spent many years working in merchandising and retail, and she taught adult education through the Air Force Base Extension Program. Pat also worked at the YMCA and the Trading Post in Pierre, South Dakota, and as then as the Activity Coordinator at the YMCA in Rapid City, South Dakota. For the last 15 years, Pat has been a full-time, devoted grandmother to her 5 beloved grandchildren and has been living in the Kansas City area.

A lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, she accepted many leadership positions with the Dakota Horizons Council (formerly the Girl Scouts of the Black Hills Council) and supported her son during his Boy Scout advancement activities. She loved spending time with her daughter and mentoring the girls in monthly meetings and summer camp in Girl Scouts. She volunteered countless hours to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, South Dakota as well as Valley View United Methodist Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Through her devotion to church, she enjoyed leading and participating in bible study and volunteering for numerous roles which deepened her lifelong commitment to Jesus Christ. She was also active with the Altrusa International group in Overland Park, Kansas.

Pat loved cats and always had one even while living at The Forum. She also enjoyed reading books, traveling and exploring the outdoors.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Elsbeth; her daughter, Rosemary and her husband, Tod; her brother, Jim Kahrs and sister-in-law, Sandy Kahrs; five grandchildren, Colin, David (Avery), Sky, William (Finn) and Elsbeth (Katherine); her nieces Laurie and Tammy; and her nephews Greg, Jeff, Mark and Todd. Pat was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 in the Memorial Garden on the west side of the Church of the Resurrection in Overland Park, KS. The address is 8412 W 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212.

